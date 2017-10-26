News Tangle Logo News Tangle
Ashley Judd Tears Up in First Interview Since Harvey Weinstein Fallout, Sends Message To Disgraced Producer

— October 26, 2017

The Golden Globe nominee then went into detail about the day she was sent up to Weinstein’s hotel room.

“I had no warning,” she said of the longtime rumors of Weinstein’s inappropriate behavior. “I remember the lurch when I went to the desk and I said, ‘Uh, Mr. Weinstein, is he on the patio?’ and they said, ‘He’s in his room.’ And I was like, ‘Ugh, are you kidding me?’”

She noted that she decided to go up to his room because, “I had a business appointment, which is his pattern of sexual predation. That’s how he rolled.”

Once inside the room, Judd was subjected to many of Weinstein’s unwanted advances, which she did her best to shut down.

“There’s this constant grooming negotiation going on. I thought no meant no,” she said. “Maybe he heard them as maybes. Maybe he heard them as yeses. Maybe he turned them on. I don’t know.”

