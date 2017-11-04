News Tangle Logo News Tangle
Ashley Graham Steps Out In Sheer Sequined Dress That Leaves Little to the Imagination — See the Sexy Look!

— November 4, 2017

Now this is how you sparkle on a red carpet!

Ashley Graham stepped out for Harper’s Bazaar’s 2017 Women of the Year Awards, presented in association with Ralph & Russo, Audemars Piguet and Mercedes-Benz, in London, England, on Thursday, leaving little to the imagination in a completely sheer black T-shirt dress.

The LBD featured white sequins over the chest and darker gray ones around her waist and hemline. She paired the number with black peep-toe pumps, but the see-through material put most of the attention on her black bra and panty set.

