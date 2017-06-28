Ashley Graham Channels Shania Twain in Head-to-Toe Leopard Print on 'Lip Sync Battle'

OK, so we’re impressed.

Ashley Graham did her best Shania Twain while performing “That Don’t Impress Me Much” on Lip Sync Battle – head-to-toe leopard print and all.

WATCH: Ashley Graham Breaks Down Crying After Directing Women in Their First Lingerie Shoot

The model prances around the stage in a sexy leopard two-piece — reminiscent of the one Twain worked in the 1998 music video — for her upcoming Lip Sync Battle episode, before embracing her inner cat and dropping down to the floor.

[embedded content]

RELATED: Ashley Graham Shows Off Her Killer Curves in Sexy Denim Outfit — See the Pics!

Lip Sync Battle airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Spike.

Graham recently put herself out there in another way, while playing a body-shamed woman on What Would You Do?

See more in the video below.