Ashley Graham Channels Shania Twain in Head-to-Toe Leopard Print on 'Lip Sync Battle'— June 28, 2017
OK, so we’re impressed.
Ashley Graham did her best Shania Twain while performing “That Don’t Impress Me Much” on Lip Sync Battle – head-to-toe leopard print and all.
The model prances around the stage in a sexy leopard two-piece — reminiscent of the one Twain worked in the 1998 music video — for her upcoming Lip Sync Battle episode, before embracing her inner cat and dropping down to the floor.
Lip Sync Battle airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Spike.
Graham recently put herself out there in another way, while playing a body-shamed woman on What Would You Do?
