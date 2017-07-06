Ariel Winter Goes Full Cowboy in Tiny Daisy Dukes With a Revealing Crop Top and Boots: Pic!

Ariel Winter is feeling her latest sexy outfit!

The 19-year-old actress shared a sassy Snapchat selfie on Wednesday, rocking cowboy boots, daisy dukes and a lace-up bra top. Winter left her red hair down, and carried a purse to complete the outfit.

Winter’s country look coincided with boyfriend Levi Meaden’s recent birthday celebration for his mom, Chris. The Modern Family star Instagrammed a family pic on Wednesday, in which both her and Meaden sport cowboy hats with the Coors logo on it.

“Happy birthday Chris! You’re such an incredible woman,” Winter gushed. “I’m so lucky and grateful to have you in my life. Thank you for being so lovely and accepting me into your family, and for bringing my love into this world! Love you!”

Winter and Meaden, 29, also rode horses on the Fourth of July.

Last month, Winter slammed a tabloid report claiming that she gives her boyfriend an allowance.

“He BUYS his own stuff whether it’s for me or himself, and he more than pulls his weight for our life,” she wrote on Instagram. “I don’t support anyone, and I don’t need anyone to support me. … He’s got a full career (including something huge that’s new) and works hard for it. He’s not just someone’s boyfriend.”

In May, she also defended their 10-year age gap.

