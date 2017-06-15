Ariel Winter Gets Snake Skin Tattoo on Her Forearm, Plus Matching Ink With Boyfriend Levi Meaden: Pics!

Late night ink session! Ariel Winter took to Snapchat late Wednesday night to document her trip to the tattoo parlor with her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, and a pal.

WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Ariel Winter Reveals the Special Meaning Behind All Five of Her Tattoos



The 19-year-old Modern Family actress got a detailed snake skin tattooed on her wrist moving up her forearm, flashing the finished product in a snap.

But she also rocked matching finger tattoos with Meaden, hers, a wedge of cheese and his, a jar of peanut butter.

“Peanut butter and cheese with my love,” she captioned the pic.

Winter and her pal also got matching ink, each sporting one side of a red heart on the side of their palm.

This isn’t the actress’ first ink. Back in October 2016, she revealed to ET the meaning behind all five of her previous tattoos.

MORE: Ariel Winter Clarifies Recent Quotes About Boyfriend Levi Meaden: ‘I Don’t Need to Defend Anything’



“I love getting tattoos. I think it’s a super fun way of expressing yourself. I only get tattoos that are really meaningful to me and I love it,” she said at the time.

To find out the meaning behind her tattoos, watch the clip below!

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

ET – Latest Stories