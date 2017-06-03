Ariana Grande Visits Fans Injured in Manchester Attack at the Hospital — See the Heartwarming Pics— June 3, 2017
Ariana Grande gave fans a special surprise.
ET confirms that the singer visited patients who were injured by the Manchester bombing on May 22 at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital on Friday.
Grande took to Instagram shortly after her visit to share a touching snap of herself with a patient, captioning the post with a simple heart emoji.
Tagged with: Ariana attack fans Grande Heartwarming hospital injured Manchester Pics Visits