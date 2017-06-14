Ariana Grande to Become First Honorary Citizen of Manchester

The city of Manchester is welcoming Ariana Grande with open arms.

The 22-year-old pop star is set to become the first honorary citizen of Manchester, England, to mark her “selfless acts” after a bomb went off following her concert in the city that killed 22 people.

Council leader Sir Richard Leese toldBBC Newsthat many of the residents of Manchester already consider Grande “an honorary Mancunian.”

WATCH: Ariana Grande Ends Benefit Concert With Emotional ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ Performance

“This seems a fitting moment to update the way we recognize those who make noteworthy contributions to the life and success of our city,” Leese said. “We’ve all had cause to be incredibly proud of Manchester and the resilient and compassionate way in which the city, and all those associated with it, have responded to the terrible events of May 22 — with love and courage rather than hatred and fear.”

In addition to Grande’s honorary citizenship, the city is planning an event to also honor the “great many selfless acts and demonstrations of community spirit in the aftermath of the atrocity.”

This all comes after Grande’s One Love Manchester Benefit Concert earlier this month raised over $ 9 million for the Red Cross. The “Dangerous Woman” singer invited her famous friends to perform along with her at the benefit, including boyfriend Mac Miller and pop superstars Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Liam Gallagher, Robbie Williams and Niall Horan.

MORE: Ariana Grande Gets a Manchester Bee Tattoo In Honor of the City and Victims of the Terror Attack

Grande gave several emotional performances and speeches during the event, including one where she recalled meeting the mother of Olivia Campbell, a 15-year-old girl who died in the attack. See what she had to say: