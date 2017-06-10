Ariana Grande Shares BTS Photos From France, Thanks Fans for Their 'Courage and Strength'

Ariana Grande is giving fans a sneak peek at her life on tour.

The 23-year-old singer resumed her Dangerous Woman tour on Wednesday, heading to France for her first performances since the tragic bombing outside of her Manchester concert on May 22.

Grande took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes pics from her time in France, as she performed in Paris on Wednesday and Lyon on Friday.