Ariana Grande and John Legend Team Up for 'Beauty and the Beast' Soundtrack

Fans have yet another reason to see Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast.

Ariana Grande and John Legend are teaming up to perform the duet “Beauty and the Beast” for the soundtrack of the upcoming reboot.

Grande first hinted that she might be teaming up with Legend for the upcoming film’s soundtrack on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old “Into You” singer shared a photo via Instagram, showing herself in a recording studio with leopard print on the walls. In the post, she included a vague caption, but taggged John Legend and Beauty and the Beast, giving the impression that a duet was in the works.