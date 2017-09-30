News Tangle Logo News Tangle
Are 'Shahs of Sunset's' Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi and Shalom Back Together? Star Shares Racy Pic in Bed

— September 30, 2017

Shahs of Sunset star Golnesa “GG” ​​Gharachedaghi and Shalom Yeyoushalmi may be back together.

On Friday, ​​Gharachedaghi​ ​shared a racy pic on Instagram of her lying on top of her shirtless estranged husband in bed. While you can’t see his face, GG tags him in it.

“They’re hanging out and talking again. They are on good terms and are seeing where fate takes them,” a source close to the ex-​couple tells ET. “GG has a healthy outlook on life. She goes where things take her. She’s free spirited.”

A rep for GG wouldn’t confirm the reconciliation, telling ET, “I guess you just never know what each new day will bring.”

