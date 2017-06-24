Ansel Elgort Attempts to Sing Justin Bieber and Luis Fonsi's 'Despacito' — Watch the Hilarious Video!

There are some things certain people just shouldn’t do… and Ansel Elgort attempting to sing the Spanish parts of Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” might be one of them.

The Baby Driver star hilariously attempted to sing the song during a SensaCine interview on Friday with his co-star, Eiza Gonzalez, and while he keeps up with Justin Bieber’s part of the catchy track, the rest of the song is a different story.

Gonzalez eventually takes the mic halfway through the song, as Elgort bashfully sinks in his chair when he realizes his Spanish doesn’t exactly cut it.

Elgort is a much better sport than he is at Spanish, making light of the situation on Twitter.

