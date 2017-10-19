News Tangle Logo News Tangle
Anna Faris Looks Happy and Carefree With Rumored New Boyfriend Michael Barrett – See the Pic!

— October 19, 2017

Looks like Anna Faris is moving on!

Two months after calling it quits with her husband of eight years, Chris Pratt, the 40-year-old actress has reportedly struck up a romance with Michael Barrett, the cinematographer from her latest film, Overboard.

According to multiple reports, Faris and Barrett, 47, have been spending a lot of time together since September, and have been spotted on various dinner dates around Los Angeles.

On Sept. 10, Faris took her and Pratt’s 5-year-old son, Jack, to a carnival, where Barrett later met up with them. The blond beauty kept it cool and casual for the outing, sporting a black graphic tee, shorts, sneakers, oversized sunnies and a baseball cap. Barrett also opted for comfort, pairing his dark-wash jeans with a black T-shirt, brown boots and matching hat.

