Andy Murray reaches 650 career wins with victory at French Open

Top-seeded Andy Murray became the 15th man with 650 tour-level match wins and has reached the quarter-finals in a fifth consecutive appearance at the French Open.

Murray played cleanly to beat 53rd-ranked Karen Khachanov of Russia 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Murray made only 14 unforced errors. Khachanov had 38.

This marks Murray’s seventh overall trip to the round of eight at Roland Garros. He was the runner-up a year ago. The three-time major champion is now 650-181 for his career, a .782 winning percentage.

The 21-year-old Khachanov, the youngest man left in the field, was playing in the fourth round at a major for the first time. This was his third Grand Slam tournament.

No. 5 Svitolina into quarters

Fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina advanced to the quarter-finals by beating Croatian qualifier Petra Martic 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Martic, ranked 290th, served for the match at 5-3 on Court Suzanne Lenglen but was broken by Svitolina.

Svitolina, who needed treatment on her back at the start of the third set, won on her second match point when Martic hit a backhand into the net.

Martic will next face third-seeded Simona Halep, the French Open runner-up in 2014.

Halep advances

Third-seeded Simona Halep advanced to the quarter-finals by defeating No. 21 Carla Suarez Navarro 6-1, 6-1.

Halep had lost her previous four clay-court matches against Suarez Navarro, including in the first round at Roland Garros in 2013.

Suarez Navarro dropped her opening service game in the second set but broke back in the next game. It was the only blip from Halep, the runner-up in 2014.

CBC | Sports News