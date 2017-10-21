News Tangle Logo News Tangle
Andy Cohen Helps John Mayer Celebrate His 40th Birthday With 'Magic' Trip to Brazil

— October 21, 2017

Andy Cohen’s such a good friend, he wished John Mayer a happy birthday twice!

The Watch What Happens Live host took to Instagram on Friday to “salute” Mayer’s 40th birthday.

“One final salute to @johnmayer as we put a bow around our Celebration of 40 Years of Excellence,” Cohen wrote alongside a snap of Mayer saluting, well, probably himself, seeing as it was his birthday. “My heart is busting out with a whole lotta feels after an experience of a lifetime. Brazil is Magic and so are you, JM. ⚡️💗⚡️ #JM40.” 

