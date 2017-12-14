Andrew Garfield Talks Drugs ‘Stigma’ After Admitting He Was High on His Birthday With Emma Stone

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

Andrew Garfield is talking about drugs… again. The 34-year-old British actor spoke with the Evening Standardmagazine about comments he made earlier this year when he revealed that in 2012 he ate pot brownies before going to Disneyland for his birthday with his now-ex girlfriend, Emma Stone. “I really recommend it!” he quipped of the outing. But Garfield also took a moment to address the backlash to his confession and to drugs in general. “’Drugs,’ the word has such a stigma,” he said. “I can…

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Full Text Feed