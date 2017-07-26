Anderson Cooper Reveals Whether or Not He's Still Friends With Kathy Griffin After She Got Fired From CNN

Anderson Cooper has faith in Kathy Griffin.

The 50-year-old journalist appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday, where he responded to viewers’ questions about where he and Griffin stand today. Cooper and Griffin have co-hosted CNN’s New Year’s Eve special since 2007, though she was fired from the gig in May after her controversial photo shoot in which she posed with a bloodied replica of President Donald Trump’s head.

Cooper has also publicly condemned the image, calling it “clearly disgusting.” However, he clarified on Tuesday that the two still have a friendship.

“Yeah, we’re still friends,” Cooper said. “You know, I said what I said about I didn’t think what she said was appropriate, but I wish her the best and I hope she bounces back.”

“She’s incredibly funny and a lot of people love her, and I think she’ll bounce back from this,” he added.

Last month, Cooper talked more about the situation with Griffin during an appearance with Cohen at the Comerica Theater in Arizona.

“She and I have been friends for a long time and I want nothing but good things for her,” Cooper told the crowd. “I don’t want anybody’s career to be destroyed because they do something unfortunate and inappropriate. … I didn’t approve it in any way, and I think when you’re friends with somebody, you can say that.”

At a press conference last month, 56-year-old Griffin burst into tears when asked by ET’s Kevin Frazier if she’d spoken with Cooper since the fallout from her photo shoot.

Watch her tearful answer below:

