Anderson Cooper Bought $2,900 Worth of Electric Clothing for New Year’s Eve Special

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

Anderson Cooper didn’t want to freeze before midnight! The longtime journalist co-hosted CNN’s New Year’s Eve special with his pal Andy Cohen outside in the freezing New York City weather earlier this week. Cooper joked about the Bravo host’s preparation for the chilly evening during his Tuesday night appearance on The Late Show. “It’s funny, because in the run up, Andy kept having these appointments to get warm jackets tailored. I was like, ‘You don’t need a tailored coat, you need massive…

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Fulltext Feed