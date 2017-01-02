Amy Smart and Husband ‎Carter Oosterhouse Welcome First Child

Amy Smart is a mom!

The Varsity Blues actress and husband Carter Oosterhouse welcomed their first child — a baby girl named Flora — on Saturday, Dec. 31.

“It is with great gratitude and pleasure to welcome our little girl Flora to the world,” Smart captioned a photo of her newborn on Instagram. “What a blessed way to bring in 2017. Amen and Thank You God for this special new life!!”

Smart and Oosterhouse got married in September 2011 in Michigan, where the HGTV star was born.

