Amy Schumer Gushes Over New BFF: 'It's Me and Oprah Till the End' (Exclusive)

Amy Schumer recently posed with Oprah Winfrey for a photoshoot, and the actress says she long longer needs any other friends, ever.

Kevin Frazier caught up with Schumer at the premiere of her new comedy, I Feel Pretty, at the Westwood Village Theatre in Westwood, California, on Tuesday, and she opened up about how all of her old friends have been over-shadowed by the beloved media icon, and she’s not accepting applications for new besties.

“Yeah, sorry, I don’t have any more openings,” Schumer said. “It’s me and Oprah till the end”

Hours before her premiere, Schumer took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes snapshot of her photoshoot with the Wrinkle In Time actress, and the comedian couldn’t contain her enthusiasm.

“Bye everyone else I’ve ever met,” Schumer, 36, captioned the pic. “New phone who dis? @oprah is the only one in my new phone. #nonewfriendsexceptoprah.”

However, there’s one person Schumer said she’s obviously allow entry into her friend circle, and that’s Winfrey’s life-long bestie, Gayle King.

“Well, of course Gayle!” Schumer exclaimed. “I love Gayle, yeah!”

At the star-studded premiere, Schumer stunned in a sleeveless crimson gown with plunging neckline, created especially for the actress by designer Brandon Maxwell.

While Schumer is celebrating the release of her new comedy, she’s also still basking in the post-nuptial glow of her recent wedding to Chris Fisher. And while Fisher didn’t walk the red carpet, Schumer says her new hubby has been “really supportive and excited” for her and “really proud of the movie too, and the message it sends.”

“I’m psyched I found that dude,” she shared.

I Feel Pretty opens in theaters April 20. Check out the video below to hear more from Schumer about her new film.

