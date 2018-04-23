'American Idol': 'Frozen' Star Idina Menzel to Mentor on Disney Night

Things could get icy in a special episode of American Idol this Sunday!

Frozen star Idina Menzel is set to join the reality-singing competition as a mentor for the series’ Disney-themed episode.

ABC has confirmed that Menzel — best known for belting out the Oscar-winning track, “Let It Go,” and voicing the lead character, Queen Elsa, in 2013’s Frozen — will mentor the contest’s final 10 contestants.

A thrilled Menzel, 46, also confirmed the gig on Twitter, sharing a link to an article announcing her Idol appointment, and adding, “This is so exciting!”

According to Variety, the singer and actress will start working with the remaining singers this week, ahead of Sunday’s episode.

This is so exciting! https://t.co/ZCPaMO6II2 — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) April 21, 2018

The series welcomed another songstress, country music star Cam, to mentor contestants earlier this month.

Cam told ET that the talent she encountered was so “unreal” that she “didn’t even know what to say as a mentor.”

See more on American Idol and Menzel below.

