'American Horror Story: Cult' Cuts Mass Shooting Scene In Wake of Las Vegas Massacre

The latest episode of American Horror Story: Cult has been heavily edited following the deadly mass shooting that occurred in Las Vegas last weekend.

FX revealed in a statement on Monday that they were making substantial changes to a massacre scene that was originally supposed to take place at the beginning of episode six.

“In light of the tragedy last week in Las Vegas, [creator] Ryan Murphy and the producers of American Horror Story: Cult have chosen to make substantial edits to the opening scene of tomorrow night’s episode,” the statement said. “This opening, which was filmed two months ago and which portrays an occurrence of gun violence that has sadly become all too common in our country, contains a sequence that some viewers might find traumatic.”

ET got a sneak peek look at the scene that has since been cut, and “traumatic” is an accurate description. It showed Evan Peters’ character, Kai Anderson, giving a speech at a campaign rally, when someone pulls out a gun and opens fire, killing and injuring a number of people in attendance. While it appears Ally Mayfair-Richards (Sarah Paulson) is responsible for the massacre, it’s revealed at the end of the episode that it was actually a different character who pulls the trigger.

