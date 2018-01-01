America Ferrera Is Pregnant With First Child

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

America Ferrera is pregnant! The Superstore actress made the happy announcement Sunday evening on social media. “We’re welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018! Wishing you #MásBesos in the New Year!” she wrote along with a photo of her and husband Ryan Piers Williams while holding an onesie. The news, which comes on New Year’s Eve, marks the couple’s first child. The two got married in 2011, and over the summer, celebrated 12 years together with a trip to Iceland. We’re welcoming one more face…

