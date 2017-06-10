Amber Rose Loses Her Underwear in Nearly Nude NSFW Pic

Amber Rose is showing it all off!

The 33-year-old model seemed to have lost her underwear in a ​super ​NSFW pic she posted to Twitter​​ on Friday​ evening​, in announcing the dates for this year’s SlutWalk.

​In the revealing photo, ​Rose poses in a black bikini top, a black fur coat, and black shades in the ​pic, ​choosing to forego pants with her pubic hair​ on full display​.

“#amberroseslutwalk http://amberroseslutwalk.com,” she captioned the racy photo.

Rose clearly has no problem showing off her body.

In April, the mother of one called attention to her cellulite and stretch marks on Instagram. See more in the video below.

