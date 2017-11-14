Amber Heard on Speaking Out About Domestic Violence: 'I Had to Make It Better for the Next Person'

Last year, Heard went through a messy divorce with actor Johnny Depp, initially filing for a domestic violence restraining order, on allegations the Pirates of the Caribbean star denied. Ultimately, the two settled their divorce, and the restraining order was dropped, with the couple saying in a joint statement, “Neither party has made false accusations for financial gains. There was never an intent of physical or emotional harm.”

However, Heard has continued to use her platform to support victims of domestic violence, and in the interview, she cites a lifelong call to social justice, explaining that even as a feminist young woman, she underestimated the scope of sexism in society.

“When I was growing up, my friends had ’N Sync posters, and I collected feminist propaganda from World War II,” she shares. “Our mothers and grandmothers worked to make an environment that was deceptively comfortable. I took it for granted. By comparison to other places or previous generations, we’re doing great. Yeah, sure, there have been some sexist things here…. I was so wrong. I was so f**king wrong.”

