Altidore, Giovinco lead TFC to 100th franchise regular season win

It’s taken Toronto FC 11 seasons to notch its 100th regular-season win but the victories are coming quickly these days.

Especially at home.

Second-half goals by Jozy Altidore and Jordan Hamilton helped Toronto put away a resolute D.C. United in a 2-0 win before an amped-up, soldout crowd of 28,627 Saturday night.

Sebastian Giovinco set up both goals.

Toronto (9-2-5) is undefeated at home this season with six wins and two draws. Its undefeated run at BMO Field extends to nine (7-0-2) if you count last year’s regular-season finale against Chicago.

There is the matter of the MLS Cup final loss to Seattle on Dec. 10, of course, but that post-season loss aside Toronto has not lost at home in league play since a 2-1 defeat at the hands of D.C. United on Oct. 1.

Home swagger

Toronto’s last home game was May 31 and the crowd, eager to cheer again, was loud and proud from the get-go Saturday.

“It was amazing,” said coach Greg Vanney, citing the “churning” in his stomach during the fan-driven national anthem.

“For me, it’s exciting. It’s one of the unique and great things about being here in Toronto and playing in this stadium. Every time we have a home game essentially now you get that feeling. And I think that’s part of what makes this place the fortress that we love to play in

“I think we’re starting to get a little bit of a swagger at home,” he added.

The win raised Toronto’s all-time regular-season record to 100-146-94. Sixty-nine of those wins have come at home.

While the game matched the first- and ninth-placedteams in the Eastern Conference, D.C. United (4-8-3) was by no means an easy out and proved to be a stubborn opponent. League-leading Toronto pushed the pace but D.C. United goalkeeper Bill Hamid was equal to the task for an hour.

The game marked captain Michael Bradley’s 100th in all competitions for Toronto. Once again, he was influential with 80 touches — a game-high for both teams.