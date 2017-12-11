Almost Two Years Later, We Still Don’t Know if Planet Nine Exists

This site may earn affiliate commissions from the links on this page. Terms of use

Our solar system used to have nine planets before the demotion of Pluto to “dwarf planet,” but some scientists think there might still be nine planets. Perhaps we simply haven’t been able to spot the ninth planet because it’s so distant. It’s been almost two years since researchers from Caltech hypothesized that highly unusual orbits of objects in the Kuiper Belt pointed to an undiscovered massive object. No one has been able to disprove the idea yet, but the scientific community is still skeptical.

The planet nine hypothesis was put forward by Caltech astronomers Konstantin Batygin and Mike Brown. According to Brown, he expected other researchers to disprove the idea rather quickly, but no one has done so yet. He says this has turned him into something of a “true believer” in planet nine.

The paper suggesting planet nine was based on a mathematical analysis of Kuiper Belt Objects (KBOs) and their orbits. The Kuiper Belt is a ring of icy bodies out past the orbit of Neptune. It turns out Pluto was simply the first KBO ever spotted by astronomers. Batygin and Brown contended a planet approximately ten times the mass of Earth would explain an unusual alignment of KBOs they had detected in the outer solar system. More recently, the duo has pointed to other objects in the outer solar system that have been tweaked out of alignment as evidence.

On the other side of the argument are scientists unconvinced by the undiscovered planet explanation. Astronomers from the Outer Solar System Origins Survey claim Batygin and Brown are being misled by factors like poor weather and the location of the telescope. When you have a fuller picture of the Kuiper Belt, there may be nothing special about the arrangement of these KBOs. If the alignments are just random, there’s no evidence for planet nine.

Still others believe the scientific community is overlooking the true culprit: the Kuiper Belt itself. Ann-Marie Madigan from the University of Colorado Boulder explains that there could be many more KBOs out there than anyone expected, so it’s incorrect to ignore their potential gravitational impacts as most assessments have. If there are billions of small planetoids in the belt, it’s possible they’re responsible for the unusual orbits cited by Batygin and Brown.

Science can be a bit unsatisfying at times like this when we don’t yet know the truth. However, that’s the only right answer right now. Some astronomers believe we’ll have enough data in the next one or two years to either confirm or refute planet nine. Until then, the speculation will continue.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

ExtremeTechExtreme – ExtremeTech