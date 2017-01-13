All the Times Miley Cyrus Looked Like a Whimsical Goddess Next to a Preppy Liam Hemsworth: Pics!

Opposites really do attract.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are pretty much proof of that, thanks to their lasting and super endearing relationship. The couple had an epic outing on Thursday night, when they celebrated Liam’s 27th birthday one day early at The Flaming Lips’ album release party in Los Angeles. Miley is close friends with the band’s frontman, Wayne Coyne, who also happens to share the same birthday as Liam.

Check out Liam letting Miley shine in a giant pink-and-white onesie, glittery pink ice cream sunglasses and a tiara, while he dressed laid-back in black jeans, a gray hoodie and a striped vest.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Liam has been content to let his gal show off her unique style while he kept it straight-laced. Last month, Liam was handsome in a plain gray sweater and black pants — while Miley rocked a star-print robe and fuzzy pink pajamas — during the couple’s Christmas celebration with the Cyrus family.

… And here’s Liam dressed in a sharp black-and-white suit at Variety‘s Power of Women luncheon in October, next to Miley, who completely pulled off a plunging frilly jumpsuit.

The 24-year-old former Hannah Montana star clearly has a thing for colorful jumpsuits, while Liam’s content with the basics.

… And he really likes his black jeans.

Though of course, there’s definitely occasions when Liam is willing to play along. Check out his glorious gold pants during the couple’s New Year’s Eve celebration together.

… And their matching ugly Christmas sweaters.

Happy birthday Jesus A photo posted by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Dec 23, 2016 at 9:22pm PST

And who can forget Liam’s crazy jacket while hitting up the grand opening of their friend Vijat Mohindra’s first solo photography exhibition in November?

Liam also adorably makes plenty of effort when it comes to wrapping his presents for Miley to suit her spunky style.

Miley acknowledged their different styles during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in October, specifically, when it comes to her engagement ring.

“It’s very weird because this is, like, real jewelry and most of my jewelry is made out of, like, gummy bears and cotton candy and they don’t look that good together because they kind of mix up,” she explained. “So sometimes I replace it with an actual unicorn or a Looney Tune. And [Liam's] like, ‘What’s going on?’ And I’m like, ‘Well, this isn’t my aesthetic, but I’ll wear it ’cause you love me.’”

On Thursday, Miley Instagrammed a sweet birthday message for her longtime love.

“Happiest birthday EVER to my favorite being EVER EVER EVER!” she wrote alongside a goofy selfie of the two. “You have been my best friend since the day we met….. I am beyond lucky to share sooooo many animals with you!!! I love you @liamhemsworth.”

BEST. COUPLE. EVER.

