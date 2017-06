New Alicia Keys music is right around the corner.

The 36-year-old singer teased a new song on Thursday, sharing a video of herself playing a gorgeous melody on a piano.

WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Keys Reveals Why She’s Stepping Away From ‘The Voice’

The 55-second clip doesn’t feature any lyrics, but shows Keys in a head wrap and leather jacket, passionately doing what she does best.

“You found me….