Adele Asks Concertgoers to Donate to Grenfell Tower Victims at U.K. Shows

Adele continues her efforts to raise money for those affected by the devastating Grenfell Tower fire in London, England, which killed an estimated 80 people.

The 29-year-old singer asked her fans to donate five pounds to Unite for Grenfell relief efforts at the first night of her four shows at Wembley Stadium in Wembley, U.K. on Wednesday.

RELATED: Adele Had Tea and Cake With Firefighters Who Responded to London Tower Fire

“I want to talk to you about Grenfell Tower. It’s been two weeks now since the fire, and still the people who were affected by it are homeless,” she said in the video message shared by a fan on Twitter. “They have no possessions, no access to or communication with anybody official in the government council.”

“Over these four shows I want us to raise money together,” she added. “It has to be a joint effort because they need to know that everybody wants to help them, not just key people. I can promise you that the money we raise together over these four nights will go directly to the people who were living in that block and they will decide how that money is spent on them. I can assure you that.”

According to Variety, the singer also addressed the video message during her concert, sharing that she will be visiting the site after her Wembley show.

“I’ve been down on the ground near Grenfell Tower all week before this and I’m going straight back after these shows,” Adele shared on stage. “I’m not going to go into too much detail, because a lot of the stories I’ve been told, I’m not going to tell on a stage like this. But I can’t tell you how out of control and how chaotic it still is down there. It’s been two weeks since this happened. I promise you that any money that we raise together over these next four days — I’m not leaving them, I’m involved now.”

RELATED: Adele Makes Emotional Visit to London Apartment Tower Fire, Offers Hugs and Support

The “Hello” singer has been doing everything she can to help those affected in the fire that engulfed the 24-story apartment building.

A week ago, the GRAMMY winner made a surprise visit to the Chelsea Fire Station in London and enjoyed a cup of tea with the firefighters to thank them for their services. Adele’s visit came after she and her husband, Simon Konecki, went to the Grenfell on June 14 to offer hugs and support to the victims.

For more on Adele’s visit, watch below.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

ET – Latest Stories – Music