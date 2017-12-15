Actresses Will Reportedly Wear Black to the Golden Globes to Protest Harassment in Hollywood

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

Expect to see a lot of black on the red carpet at the 2018 Golden Globes. Many prominent actresses (including nominees Jessica Chastain, Meryl Streep and Emma Stone) will be wearing black gowns to the awards show early next year to protest sexual harassment in Hollywood, according to multiple reports. The trend will start at the Globes on Jan. 7 and may continue throughout awards season. ET has reached out to Hollywood Foreign Press Association reps for comment. Actresses haven’t been shy…

