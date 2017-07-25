Playing Abby Lee Miller Cries, Eats Mac and Cheese During Her Last Moments Before Heading to Jail

Abby Lee Miller shed plenty of tears during the dramatic final moments before turning herself in to begin her 366-day sentence earlier this month.

In a sneak peek of the Dance Moms: Abby Tells All exclusive premiering on Tuesday at 9 p.m. on Lifetime, cameras roll as Miller heads to the Federal Correctional Complex in Victorville, California. Miller, 50, sat in the backseat and ate macaroni and cheese out of Tupperware, before cameras had to be shut off as she entered the jail.

Miller is then heard tearfully asking a worker if it is a far walk to the bathroom from where she’ll be let out of the car.

WATCH: Abby Lee Miller Admits She’s ‘Petrified’ About How Inmates Will Treat Her in Final Pre-Prison Interview

“It’s over,” she later says to herself, openly crying.

In an interview with The View‘s Jedediah Bila before serving her prison sentence, Miller also wiped away tears as she worried about being a target in jail.

“I hope it won’t be as bad as I imagine. If it’s that bad I probably won’t survive it,” she said bluntly, getting emotional. “I mean, if a whole gang of people want to kill you, they’re gonna do it. If a whole bunch of people want to make your life a living hell, they’re gonna do it.”

Miller was found guilty in May of bankruptcy fraud in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. In addition to serving time, Chief Judge Joy Flowers Conti also ordered the reality star to pay a $ 40,000 fine and serve two years probation after her time behind bars. While on probation, she will need to live in a place “approved by the probation officer.”

WATCH: Abby Lee Miller Flashes Huge Smile While Out to Dinner in L.A. Just 2 Days Before Starting Prison Sentence

ET spoke with Miller earlier this month at the MARVEL UNIVERSE LIVE! AGE OF HEROES red carpet premiere in Los Angeles, where she shared that serving time will actually be an opportunity for her to concentrate solely on herself.

“I’ve always put everybody else’s child first before my own health, before my own outfit, before my own time frame,” she said. “Everybody else was dressed and out the door and looking perfect and I was running around trying to find a clean towel to take a shower with, so I think this will be a little ‘me’ time.”

Watch below: