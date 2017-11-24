News Tangle Logo News Tangle
Aaron Carter Looks Healthy and Happy While Giving Back on Thanksgiving — See the Pics!

— November 24, 2017

Aaron Carter is giving back.  The 29-year-old singer looked happy and healthy as he spent Thanksgiving volunteering at Project Angel Food, a nonprofit organization that cooks and delivers meals to those affected by life-threatening illnesses.  “Today, I’m thankful to be able to give back to @ProjectAngelFood. #MonthOfGiving #FoodIsLove#FoodIsMedicine,” Carter captioned a series of pics of himself prepping meals on Instagram. “Happy Thanksgiving to all my fans! You can donate by texting Angel17…

