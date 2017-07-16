Aaron Carter Arrested In Georgia for DUI Refusal and Possession of Marijuana

Aaron Carter has been arrested.

The 29-year-old singer was arrested in Habersham County, Georgia, on Saturday night, ET has learned.

WATCH: Aaron Carter Reveals Condition He Says Makes Him ‘Skinny’: ‘I Didn’t Choose That’

A spokesperson for the Habersham County Sheriff’s office tells ET that Carter was arrested on charges of DUI refusal, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, and possession of drug related objects.

Carter had a concert with Flo Rida scheduled at Kansas City Live! in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday, and an appearance scheduled in the same city on Sunday. The singer’s team tweeted a few hours before his Kansas City concert on Saturday that he would not make the show “due to transportation issues.”

ET has reached out to Carter’s rep for comment.

Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion.

WATCH: Aaron Carter Breaks Silence Following Alleged Attack by Concert Opener at Illinois Show

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

ET – Latest Stories