A new space firm plans a commercial station to take over for the ISS

The International Space Station is getting on in years, and at some point in the next decade we’re going to learn the date of its shutdown. But what comes next? A new company called Axiom Space has a plan to launch a commercial space station in the next few years, which would get its start as a module attached to the ISS.

It’s easy to shrug off a plan from a company you’ve never heard of, but Axiom has some big names on board. For example, it’s led by one Mike Suffredini, who managed NASA’s ISS program for 10 years. The time is fast approaching that we need to come up with a successor to the ISS, and Axiom’s commercial station could be it.

The plan calls for the core module to be launched around 2020. There are two versions of this phase of construction; one in which the 9×5 meter module (known as Module 1) is launched in one piece, and another where it’s sent up in pieces and assembled in orbit. Assembling in space would take longer, but sending it up as a single payload would be expensive and risky. The completed Module 1 will have its own propulsion, so it will fly to the ISS after reaching orbit.

Axiom is currently in discussions with NASA about connecting Module 1 to the ISS via the recently installed mating adapter for commercial crew vehicles (see above). A similar adapter on Module 1 could be used to receive crewed vehicles, making Module 1 a temporary part of the ISS. None of this has been finalized, but a feasibility study has been conducted, and the two entities may forge an agreement to make it happen.

The ISS is currently slated to go offline sometime around 2024, but that might be pushed out to 2028. In either case, linking up to the ISS would give Axiom a way to get its station prepped for independent operation. It will have all the necessary facilities for human habitation including life support systems, sleeping quarters, restroom, galley, and laboratories. Axiom will add two more modules to Module 1 in the years following its launch, then it’ll detach from the ISS and become an independent station.

Axiom believes a private space station can capture a market worth as much as $ 37 billion through the year 2030. That assumes the ISS is retired in 2024 as is currently planned. The company would make much of its revenue from hosting the astronauts of sovereign nations, as well as space tourists. Manufacturing and research could also bring in some cash.

Axiom is close to securing its first round of venture funding, which would allow it to move forward with manufacturing and engineering work on Module 1. Then it just needs to get NASA’s okay to hang out on the ISS for a bit. It seems at least feasible.

This article passed through the Full-Text RSS service – if this is your content and you’re reading it on someone else’s site, please read the FAQ at fivefilters.org/content-only/faq.php#publishers.

Recommended article: The Guardian’s Summary of Julian Assange’s Interview Went Viral and Was Completely False.

ExtremeTechExtreme – ExtremeTech