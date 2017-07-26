A.J. McLean Meets Up With Fellow 'Boy Band Society' Member Liam Payne — See the Pic!

Backstreet Boys and One Direction unite!

A.J. McLean and Liam Payne met up on Tuesday and the 39-year-old BSB singer shared the moment to get all boy band lovers excited!

“Ran into the bro @liampayne at the secret society of boyband members meeting!! Lol #StripThatDown #Everybody #AJSoloAlbum,” McLean captioned the Instagram clip, which shows the two doing the iconic “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” move.

McLean had previously teased his reunion with the 23-year-old former One Direction member, writing on Instagram, “Gonna be doing something fun today with Liam from one direction so stay tuned ????”

McLean is currently working on his second solo album and has been teasing clues on social media for the past couple of months, including a sneak peek of the music video for his upcoming single. He’s also been touring with BSB, who will return to Planet Hollywood for their Las Vegas residency in November and continue until Feb. 2018.

Meanwhile, Payne is busy promoting his first solo album and singles, including “Strip That Down” and “Get Low.” Now, if only we could get a 1D and BSB collab!

