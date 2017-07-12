A Glowing Invertebrate May Have Helped Kick Off the Vietnam War

In August 1964, the US entered the Vietnam War, thanks to the passage of the Gulf of Tonkin resolution. The resolution gave President Lyndon Johnson broad powers to use the US military to defend any SEATO (Southeast Asia Treaty Organization, now defunct) member state. The Gulf of Tonkin resolution was itself passed in response to two separate incidents on August 2 and August 4, in which the USS Maddox (August 2) and the USS Maddox and the USS Turner Joy (August 4) were believed to have come under attack by the naval forces of what was then North Vietnam.

On August 4, both the Maddox and Turner Joy believed they had come under fire from North Vietnamese forces. The two ships spent an estimated four hours that night firing on radar targets and maneuvering in an attempt to evade what they believed were torpedoes fired against them by attacking torpedo boats. The events of that night have never been completely explained, but a fascinating theory posits that a marine invertebrate colony (or colonies) may have been responsible for the attacks.

Even at the time, the US Navy had significant doubts that the attacks had actually occurred. As early as 1:27 PM on August 4 (Washington time), the US Naval task group commander, John J. Herrick, had cabled Washington to state: “Review of action makes many reported contacts and torpedoes fired appear doubtful. Freak weather effects on radar and overeager sonarmen may have accounted for many reports. No actual visual sightings by Maddox. Suggest complete evaluation before any further action taken.”

Herrick followed this with multiple cables doubting the existence of a North Vietnamese attack on August 4. Defense Secretary Robert McNamara decided against informing Johnson of this new information, and the President ordered retaliatory air strikes against the North Vietnamese for attacking a US warship. In 1965, President Johnson privately remarked that “For all I know, our navy was shooting at whales out there.”

Well, probably not whales…

Whales, by virtue of being large, meat-based solid targets, both show up on radar and are damaged by the munitions aboard US destroyers. During the supposed attack, the Turner Joy alone fired 220 3-inch and 5-inch shells at radar-controlled targets; over 650 shells reportedly were launched in total. Depth charges were also used. Yet the cold light of day showed no evidence of an attack. No wreckage, no survivors, no oil or blood in the water, nothing.

As The Atlantic describes, marine biologist Todd Newberry struck up a conversation with a Naval sonar engineer in 1966, who swore that the described events had occurred, with what appeared to be torpedoes clearly visible on sonar. These objects didn’t move like torpedoes, but they looked like them and there weren’t just one or two. The sonar room reported more than 20 torpedoes. Crews on deck claimed to see cockpit and search lights, even torpedo wakes in two instances. So what the hell did happen?

[embedded content]

One theory? Giant pyrosomes. Giant pyrosomes are colonies of half-inch long invertebrates that collectively band together to form long (up to 60 feet) blunt objects that flash a brilliant pale-blue color when disturbed. They float near the surface of the water; the sky was overcast on the night of August 4 1964, with a heavy sea. And when one colony flashes, the light is often bright enough to stimulate the flash response of other neighboring colonies. Giant pyrosomes can be detected on sonar, and they move by squirting water through themselves for the dual purposes of feeding and moving simultaneously.

Human misperception of marine life and phenomena has often led to wild speculation, as The Atlantic points out. Scientists have sometimes dismissed actual phenomena, like rogue waves, as superstitious nonsense until incontrovertible evidence to the contrary emerges. Manatees and mermaids don’t look much alike, but the factual existence of the first is linked to the myth of the second. See also: Selkies, sea dragons, sea serpents, the myth of the Aspidochelone (aka vanishing islands), the Flying Dutchman myth being caused by the Fata Morgana, and literally dozens of other examples.

[embedded content]

The giant pyrosome theory can’t be proven, beyond noting that yes, these creatures live in the waters off Vietnam, can produce phenomena that could have been mistaken for enemy activity, and do provide an explanation for events that fit the facts of the situation. That said, the decision to enter what became the Vietnam War wasn’t “caused” by the giant pyrosomes, even if the theory is accurate, but by the political ideologies and preferred outcomes of individuals in Washington, DC. But as a potential explanation for the reported events of August 4, it’s a hell of a theory.

