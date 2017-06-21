Nick Carter is one of Hollywood’s busiest men!

Not only is the 37-year-old star performing regularly with his fellow Backstreet Boys in their Las Vegas residency, the new dad is also stepping into a major TV role on ABC’s new series, Boy Band.

The reality competition, which premieres Thursday, June 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, will feature talented singers as they battle it out to become a member of the next great music sensation. As the competition heats up, viewers at home will vote live for their favorite five band members, live, and help create a group America can truly call its own.

So what sets Boy Band apart from other music series like The Voice or the newly revived American Idol? There are no judges or coaches!

Instead, Carter, Spice Girls’ Emma Bunton and multi-GRAMMY Award winner Timberland are known as “architects” on the series.

“The architect’s job is really to mentor these kids. We’re not competing with one another,” Carter explained to ET’s cameras during a recent set visit. “We’re trying to find common ground with each other and to pick out the best talent from these 30 kids and make the right choice along with America.”

“I love the title of architect because it is fresh,” he added.

Carter said that the three Boy Band architects, and host Rita Ora, combed through “thousands” of talented youngsters before settling on the top thirty singers, who all have dreams of making it big in the music world.

Although the contestants’ talents and the “it factor” come first, Carter explained that the architects are also mindful of the different roles the young men might need to fill within the group. “The bad boy, the young one, the older one,” he listed.

Carter revealed that his “role” within the Backstreet Boys definitely “evolved” over the years. “I guess I kind of started pretty, then I went a little bad,” he said with a smirk. “And then I kind of got a little more mature, and so I’m a little more responsible now. I went through all the phases of every single boy. I guess that’s me.”

Speaking of fatherhood, Carter confessed that he’s “already expecting” the day that his now-14-month-old son, Odin, will admit that he wants to follow in his dad’s musical footsteps.

“I mean, I guess it’s a good thing if we’re making an impact in history and life. And if he comes to me and says that [he wants to be in a boy band], that’ll be one of those things where I’ve just gotta support him and guide him in the right things to do,” Carter said. “Because that’s the thing about the entertainment business, it can be dangerous at times, and if you’re not supported by your family, you can get in trouble.”

Boy Band premieres Thursday, June 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.​