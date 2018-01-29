7 GRAMMYs Moments You Didn’t See on TV: What Did Logic Say and What Got Blue Ivy on Her Feet?

Moments you missed! The 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards came to New York City for the first time in 15 years on Sunday, and it wasn’t easy scoring a ticket to Madison Square Garden.

Thankfully ET is taking fans inside the star-studded event for some behind-the-scenes moments not shown during the live telecast. Sure, we all saw epic performances like Elton John and Miley Cyrus’ “Tiny Dancer” duet and Kendrick Lamar’s bold opening number, but read on if you want to know what bleeping out message from Logic drove the crowd wild and what Miss Blue Ivy Carter was up to during the show.

Here’s what you missed:

Uncensored

What caused the GRAMMYs crowd to go wild during Logic’s performance? The performer was bleeped out when he said, “You are not s**tholes,” prompting the audience to jump to their feet and cheer. Logic shared a copy of his comments on Twitter after the show. The comment is in direct reference to statements President Donald Trump reportedly made about African nations. One person who wasn’t a fan of the reaction? Blue Ivy, who held her hands over her ears as the audience erupted.

mom and dad home by 10:30! pic.twitter.com/OptWB8vndR — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 29, 2018

Dance Party!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s dance moves could not be contained on Sunday night! The adorable pair busted a move both in and out of their chairs. The pregnant supermodel, 32, first broke it down while in her seat during Kendrick Lamar’s opener. The two then belted out the lyrics to “Despacito,” laughing, dancing and singing along to the Spanish hit. And while most of the audience stood up for Cardi B and Bruno Mars’ throwback production of “Finesse,” Teigen and Legend danced in their seats to save some energy before getting up to cheer on the duo at the end. Teigen had to immediately get to her feet, though, when DJ Khalid told everyone to stand up at the start of “Wild Thoughts” with Rihanna. All the exertion proved to be a bit much as Teigen left the show early and later Snapchatted a clip of herself in a robe at home.

Getty Images

Blue’s Big Night

Viewers (and most of the Internet) saw Blue Ivy’s epic “shh’ing” of her famous parents, Beyonce and Jay-Z, during the show. But that wasn’t the only way the 6-year-old cutie showed her vivacious personality. Turns out, Blue is a fan of the Great White Way! She was on her feet during Patti Lupone and Ben Platt’s Broadway tribute. She also got some one-on-one time with Alicia Keys, who seemed to be having a detailed chat with the A-list offspring about her purse.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

Wonderful Willow

Blue wasn’t the only celebrity kiddo who shined on Sunday. Pink and Carey Hart’s daughter, Willow, also had a big evening. After walking the red carpet with her mom, she also got a piggy back ride from the “What About Us” singer and even had a chance to meet one of her idols.

“Dreams come true. My daughter lives for this woman. So do I,” Pink captioned an adorable shot of Rihanna hugging her little girl.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

Gaga’s Glamour

While Lady Gaga certainly made a statement on the red carpet in a bold Armani Prive gown, she got even more daring once inside Madison Square Garden. The “Million Reasons” singer ditched her skirt, leaving on the sheer black lace body suit underneath. For her performance, Gaga went to the other extreme, covering up in a massive pink Armani Prive gown. The look was so voluminous that it required four people to help sprawl it out just right before Gaga began singing.

Getty Images

Bey’s Stance

It was a tough night for Jay-Z fans as the “Family Feud” rapper didn’t go home with a single one of his eight nominations. So when it came time for the biggest category – Album of the Year – there was obvious disappointment when Bruno Mars won over Jay. His famous wife, Beyonce, stood up in support of Bruno, whom she performed with at the 2016 Super Bowl Half Time show, but did not clap. Queen Bey is no stranger to GRAMMYs disappointments. She has lost Album of the Year in 2010 for I Am… Sasha Fierce, in 2015 for Beyonce, and in 2017 for Lemonade.

Getty Images

Sing-Along

One sweet moment between Bey and Jay happened during Sting’s performance of “Englishman in New York.” The couple appeared to know all of the lyrics, singing along to the throwback anthem. Beyonce was also spotted bobbing her head along to Kesha’s performance of “Praying,” and Jay was one of the first people up for a standing ovation afterwards.

For more from inside the GRAMMY Awards, watch the clip below!

RELATED CONTENT:

GRAMMYs 2018: Best, Worst and Weirdest Moments

Beyonce and Blue Ivy Join Jay-Z at the GRAMMYs — See Their Stylish Looks!

Bruno Mars Dominates the GRAMMYs: Watch His Acceptance Speeches and Performance!

Related Gallery

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

News