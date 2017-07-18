4 Republican senators oppose health-care bill, dealing blow to Obamacare repeal

Republican senators Jerry Moran of Kansas and Mike Lee of Utah said Monday they will oppose the Republican health-care bill, dealing a blow to Republican leaders’ hopes of repealing and replacing former president Barack Obama’s legislation.

The two senators issued separate statements late Monday saying they can’t support the legislation. They join two other Republican senators, Susan Collins of Maine and Rand Paul of Kentucky, in opposition.

My statement on an upcoming vote to repeal #Obamacarepic.twitter.com/RdyDiUJfMD — @SenateMajLdr

With just a 52-48 majority in the Senate, Lee and Moran’s resistance means majority leader Mitch McConnell cannot move ahead on the bill.

Facing uniform Democratic opposition, McConnell needed 50 Republican senators to back the measure so Vice-President Mike Pence could cast the tie-breaking vote.

Lee said he can’t support the bill because it doesn’t repeal all of the Obamacare taxes and doesn’t go far enough to lower premiums.

Moran said, “We should not put our stamp of approval on bad policy.”

My colleague @JerryMoran and I will not support the MTP to this version of BCRA #HealthcareBill — @SenMikeLee

It was the second straight failure for McConnell, who had to cancel a vote on an earlier version of the bill last month when defeat became inevitable.

In a statement late Wednesday, McConnell acknowledged the existing bill had failed. He said a new bill would be put to vote in the Senate featuring a two-year delay on repealing Obamacare.

“So, in the coming days, the Senate will vote to take up the House bill with the first amendment in order being what a majority of the Senate has already supported in 2015 and that was vetoed by then-Presdient Obama: a repeal of Obamacare with a two-year delay to provide for a stable transition period to a patient-centered health care that gives Americans access to affordable, quality care,” the statement read.

My full statement opposing this version of BCRA: pic.twitter.com/CUq4Kibe0I — @JerryMoran

U.S. President Donald Trump had kept his distance from the Senate process, but Monday night’s development was a major blow for him, too, as the president failed to rally support for what has been the Republicans’ trademark issue for seven years — ever since Obama and the Democrats passed the Affordable Care Act in the first place.

The Senate bill eliminated mandates and taxes under Obamacare, and unravelled a Medicaid expansion. But for conservatives like Lee and Paul it didn’t go far enough in delivering on Republican Party promises to undo Obama’s law, while moderates like Collins viewed the bill as too extreme in yanking insurance coverage from millions.

Monday night, Trump took to Twitter to say Republicans should repeal Obamacare and start with a “clean slate.”

Republicans should just REPEAL failing ObamaCare now & work on a new Healthcare Plan that will start from a clean slate. Dems will join in! — @realDonaldTrump

Pence echoed Trump’s statement on Twitter, saying “inaction is not an option.”

Well said @POTUS. We must keep our promise to end the Obamacare nightmare. Repeal now and replace later. Inaction is not an option. https://t.co/TVws3DoVSU — @VP

The White House said it would continue to push for the legislation. “Inaction is not an option,” it said in a statement. “We look forward to Congress continuing to work toward a bill the president can sign to end the Obamacare nightmare and restore quality care at affordable prices.”

Aides to McConnell were not immediately available for comment. Senate minority leader Charles Schumer, a Democrat, said in a statement a second failure of the bill “is proof positive the core of this bill is unworkable.”

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

CBC | World News