22 million Americans would become uninsured under Senate health-care bill, CBO estimates

The Senate health-care bill would result in 22 million more uninsured Americans over the next decade compared with the current law.

That’s according to an analysis Monday from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

The figure may further complicate Senate Republican leaders’ plans to pass their bill this week. It’s barely an improvement upon the health-care bill that passed the House — which would have resulted in 23 million more uninsured.

That means a total of 49 million Americans would be uninsured in 2026.

Several Republican senators have said they want to see their bill cover more people than the House version. And President Donald Trump himself called the House bill “mean” — although he’s lent his support to the Senate version and is lobbying for its passage.

The CBO estimates that enacting the Better Care Reconciliation Act would reduce the cumulative U.S. federal deficit by $ 321 billion over the next 10 years.

That’s an additional $ 202 billion in savings compared with the bill passed by the House of Representatives.

The CBO estimates the Senate bill would reduce spending by $ 1.022 trillion and reduce revenues by $ 701 billion.

“The largest savings would come from reductions in outlays for Medicaid — spending on the program would decline in 2026 by 26 per cent in comparison with what CBO projects under current law,” the CBO says.

The CBO also says that the largest revenue reductions would come from ”repealing a surtax on net investment income and repealing annual fees imposed on health insurers.”

“Under the Senate bill, average premiums for benchmark plans for single individuals would be about 20 per cent higher in 2018 than under current law, mainly because the penalty for not having insurance would be eliminated, inducing fewer comparatively healthy people to sign up, the CBO states in its estimate.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

CBC | World News