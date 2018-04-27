2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards: Complete Winners List— April 27, 2018
Some of the biggest names in music turned out for this year’s star-studded Billboard Latin Music Awards at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, where the night’s group of most-nominated artists featured an unprecedented number of non-Latin performers.
Colombian superstars Shakira and J Balvin led the pack going in with 12 nominations each, while Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Maluma and Ozuma each earned 10 nominations. Meanwhile, Justin Bieber, Beyonce and French DJ Willy William all earned numerous nods as well.
Bieber’s eight nominations are a result of his collaboration with Yankee and Fonsi on the re-mix of their massive hit “Despacito,” while Beyonce’s involvement in the bilingual re-mix of Balvin and William’s “Me Gente” led to her seven nominations.
The true impact of the popularity of “Despacito” could really be seen in this year’s Songwriter of the Year category, where all six nominees were credited co-writers of the his single.
However, when it came down to it, all that really matters is who takes home the hardware. Check out the list below to see who won big at the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards.
ARTIST CATEGORIES
Artist of the Year:
J Balvin
Daddy Yankee
Luis Fonsi
Ozuna
Artist of the Year, New:
**WINNER:Christian Nodal
Alta Consigna
Bad Bunny
El Fantasma y Banda Populares del Llano
Tour of the Year:
Marc Anthony
Ricardo Arjona
Enrique Iglesias & Pitbull
Marco Antonio Solis
Social Artist of the Year:
J Balvin
Jennifer Lopez
Maluma
Shakira
Crossover Artist of the Year:
Beyonce
Justin Bieber
Little Mix
Ed Sheeran
SONG CATEGORIES
Hot Latin Song of the Year:
**WINNER: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, “Despacito”
J Balvin & Willy William Featuring Beyonce, “Mi Gente”
Maluma, “Felices Los 4”
Wisin Featuring Ozuna, “Escapate Conmigo”
Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:
J Balvin & Willy William Featuring Beyonce, “Mi Gente”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, “Despacito”
Shakira Featuring Maluma, “Chantaje”
Wisin Featuring Ozuna, “Escapate Conmigo”
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:
J Balvin
Daddy Yankee
Luis Fonsi
Ozuna
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:
Becky G
Jennifer Lopez
Natti Natasha
Shakira
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizarraga
Calibre 50
CNCO
Zion & Lennox
Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year:
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
VP Entertainment
Warner Latina
Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year:
Def Jam
Raymond Braun
Schoolboy
Sony Music Latin
Airplay Song of the Year:
J Balvin & Willy William Featuring Beyonce, “Mi Gente”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, “Despacito”
Maluma, “Felices Los 4”
Wisin Featuring Ozuna, “Escapate Conmigo”
Airplay Label of the Year:
DEL
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Airplay Imprint of the Year:
Fonovisa
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
WK
Digital Song of the Year:
J Balvin & Willy William Featuring Beyonce, “Mi Gente”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, “Despacito”
Maluma, “Felices Los 4”
Shakira Featuring Maluma, “Chantaje”
Streaming Song of the Year:
J Balvin & Willy William Featuring Beyonce, “Mi Gente”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, “Despacito”
Maluma, “Felices Los 4”
Shakira Featuring Maluma, “Chantaje”
ALBUM CATEGORIES
Top Latin Album of the Year:
J Balvin, “Energia”
Nicky Jam, “Fenix”
Ozuna, “Odisea”
Shakira, “El Dorado”
Top Latin Compilation Album of the Year:
“Dance Latin #1 Hits 2.0: Los Exitos Del Momento”
“Mexillennials: Los Exitos De Una Nueva Generacion”
“Summer Latin Hits 2017”
“Trap Capos: Season 1”
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:
J Balvin
Romeo Santos
Nicky Jam
Ozuna
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:
Alejandra Guzman
Karol G
Shakira
Gloria Trevi
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizarraga
Calibre 50
CNCO
Los Plebes Del Rancho de Ariel Camacho
Top Latin Albums Label of the Year:
Lizos
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year:
Capitol Latin
DEL
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
LATIN POP CATEGORIES
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo:
Luis Fonsi
Enrique Iglesias
Juanes
Shakira
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
**WINNER: CNCO
Jesse & Joy
Mana
Reik
Latin Pop Song of the Year
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, “Despacito”
Enrique Iglesias Featuring Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox, “Subeme La Radio”
Shakira Featuring Maluma, “Chantaje”
Shakira, “Me Enamore”
Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year:
Pina
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Latin Pop Airplay Imprint of the Year:
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Warner Latina
WK
Latin Pop Album of the Year:
Ricardo Arjona “Circo Soledad”
CNCO “Primera Cita”
Juanes “Mis Planes Son Amarte”
Shakira “El Dorado”
Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year:
Sony Music Latin
Universal Latin Music Entertainment
Warner Bros.
Warner Latina
Latin Pop Albums Imprint of the Year:
Fonovisa
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Warner Latina
TROPICAL CATEGORIES
Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo:
Marc Anthony
Nacho
Prince Royce
Romeo Santos
Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Chiquito Team Band
Gente de Zona
Pirulo y La Tribu
La Sonora Dinamita
Tropical Song of the Year:
Nacho “Bailame”
Prince Royce & Shakira “Déjà Vu”
Romeo Santos “Heroe Favorito”
Romeo Santos “Imitadora”
Tropical Songs Airplay Label of the Year
D.A.M.
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Tropical Songs Airplay Imprint of the Year
Machete
Magnus
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Tropical Album of the Year:
Prince Royce “Five”
La Sonora Dinamita “Juntos Por La Sonora”
Romeo Santos “Golden”
Carlos Vives “Vives”
Tropical Albums Label of the Year:
The Orchard
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
World Circuit
Tropical Albums Imprint of the Year:
Magnus
The Orchard
Sony Music Latin
Top Stop
RELATED CONTENT:
How 2017 Became the Biggest Year for Spanglish Music Collaborations
Luis Fonsi On ‘Despacito’ Being Recognized by Both the Latin and American GRAMMYs (Exclusive)
Beyonce Joins J Balvin and Willy William on ‘Mi Gente’ Remix to Benefit Hurricane & Earthquake Relief