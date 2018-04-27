News Tangle Logo News Tangle
Compare Forex Brokers
Good Forex Brokers
Reputable Forex Brokers
ECN Forex Broker Comparison
Forex Broker Reviews
Best Australian Forex Brokers

2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards: Complete Winners List

— April 27, 2018

Some of the biggest names in music turned out for this year’s star-studded Billboard Latin Music Awards at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, where the night’s group of most-nominated artists featured an unprecedented number of non-Latin performers.

Colombian superstars Shakira and J Balvin led the pack going in with 12 nominations each, while Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Maluma and Ozuma each earned 10 nominations. Meanwhile, Justin Bieber, Beyonce and French DJ Willy William all earned numerous nods as well.

Bieber’s eight nominations are a result of his collaboration with Yankee and Fonsi on the re-mix of their massive hit “Despacito,” while Beyonce’s involvement in the bilingual re-mix of Balvin and William’s “Me Gente” led to her seven nominations.

The true impact of the popularity of “Despacito” could really be seen in this year’s Songwriter of the Year category, where all six nominees were credited co-writers of the his single.

However, when it came down to it, all that really matters is who takes home the hardware. Check out the list below to see who won big at the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

ARTIST CATEGORIES

Artist of the Year:
J Balvin
Daddy Yankee
Luis Fonsi
Ozuna

Artist of the Year, New: 
**WINNER:Christian Nodal 
Alta Consigna 
Bad Bunny 
El Fantasma y Banda Populares del Llano 

Tour of the Year:
Marc Anthony
Ricardo Arjona
Enrique Iglesias & Pitbull
Marco Antonio Solis

Social Artist of the Year:
J Balvin 
Jennifer Lopez 
Maluma 
Shakira 

Crossover Artist of the Year:
Beyonce 
Justin Bieber 
Little Mix 
Ed Sheeran 

SONG CATEGORIES

Hot Latin Song of the Year:
**WINNER: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, “Despacito”
J Balvin & Willy William Featuring Beyonce, “Mi Gente”  
Maluma, “Felices Los 4” 
Wisin Featuring Ozuna, “Escapate Conmigo” 

Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:
J Balvin & Willy William Featuring Beyonce, “Mi Gente” 
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, “Despacito” 
Shakira Featuring Maluma, “Chantaje” 
Wisin Featuring Ozuna, “Escapate Conmigo” 

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:
J Balvin 
Daddy Yankee 
Luis Fonsi 
Ozuna 

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:
Becky G 
Jennifer Lopez 
Natti Natasha 
Shakira 

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizarraga 
Calibre 50 
CNCO 
Zion & Lennox 

Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year:
Sony Music Latin 
Universal Music Latin Entertainment 
VP Entertainment 
Warner Latina 

Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year:
Def Jam
Raymond Braun
Schoolboy
Sony Music Latin 

Airplay Song of the Year:
J Balvin & Willy William Featuring Beyonce, “Mi Gente” 
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, “Despacito” 
Maluma, “Felices Los 4” 
Wisin Featuring Ozuna, “Escapate Conmigo” 

Airplay Label of the Year:
DEL 
Sony Music Latin 
Universal Music Latin Entertainment 
Warner Latina 

Airplay Imprint of the Year:
Fonovisa 
Sony Music Latin 
Universal Music Latino 
WK 

Digital Song of the Year:
J Balvin & Willy William Featuring Beyonce, “Mi Gente” 
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, “Despacito” 
Maluma, “Felices Los 4” 
Shakira Featuring Maluma, “Chantaje” 

Streaming Song of the Year:
J Balvin & Willy William Featuring Beyonce, “Mi Gente” 
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, “Despacito” 
Maluma, “Felices Los 4” 
Shakira Featuring Maluma, “Chantaje” 

ALBUM CATEGORIES

Top Latin Album of the Year:
J Balvin, “Energia” 
Nicky Jam, “Fenix” 
Ozuna, “Odisea” 
Shakira, “El Dorado” 

Top Latin Compilation Album of the Year:
“Dance Latin #1 Hits 2.0: Los Exitos Del Momento” 
“Mexillennials: Los Exitos De Una Nueva Generacion” 
“Summer Latin Hits 2017” 
“Trap Capos: Season 1” 

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:
J Balvin 
Romeo Santos 
Nicky Jam 
Ozuna 

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:
Alejandra Guzman 
Karol G 
Shakira 
Gloria Trevi 

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizarraga 
Calibre 50 
CNCO 
Los Plebes Del Rancho de Ariel Camacho 

Top Latin Albums Label of the Year:
Lizos 
Sony Music Latin 
Universal Music Latin Entertainment 
Warner Latina 

Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year:
Capitol Latin 
DEL 
Sony Music Latin 
Universal Music Latino 

LATIN POP CATEGORIES

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo:
Luis Fonsi 
Enrique Iglesias 
Juanes 
Shakira 

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
**WINNER: CNCO 
Jesse & Joy 
Mana 
Reik 

Latin Pop Song of the Year
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, “Despacito” 
Enrique Iglesias Featuring Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox, “Subeme La Radio” 
Shakira Featuring Maluma, “Chantaje” 
Shakira, “Me Enamore” 

Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year:
Pina 
Sony Music Latin 
Universal Music Latin Entertainment 
Warner Latina 

Latin Pop Airplay Imprint of the Year:
Sony Music Latin 
Universal Music Latino 
Warner Latina 
WK 

Latin Pop Album of the Year:
Ricardo Arjona “Circo Soledad” 
CNCO “Primera Cita” 
Juanes “Mis Planes Son Amarte” 
Shakira “El Dorado” 

Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year:
Sony Music Latin 
Universal Latin Music Entertainment 
Warner Bros. 
Warner Latina 

Latin Pop Albums Imprint of the Year:
Fonovisa 
Sony Music Latin 
Universal Music Latino 
Warner Latina

TROPICAL CATEGORIES

Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo:
Marc Anthony 
Nacho 
Prince Royce 
Romeo Santos 

Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Chiquito Team Band
Gente de Zona 
Pirulo y La Tribu 
La Sonora Dinamita

Tropical Song of the Year:
Nacho “Bailame” 
Prince Royce & Shakira “Déjà Vu” 
Romeo Santos “Heroe Favorito” 
Romeo Santos “Imitadora” 

Tropical Songs Airplay Label of the Year
D.A.M. 
Sony Music Latin 
Universal Music Latin Entertainment 
Warner Latina 

Tropical Songs Airplay Imprint of the Year
Machete 
Magnus 
Sony Music Latin 
Universal Music Latino 

Tropical Album of the Year:
Prince Royce “Five”
La Sonora Dinamita “Juntos Por La Sonora” 
Romeo Santos “Golden” 
Carlos Vives “Vives” 

Tropical Albums Label of the Year:
The Orchard 
Sony Music Latin 
Universal Music Latin Entertainment 
World Circuit 

Tropical Albums Imprint of the Year:
Magnus 
The Orchard 
Sony Music Latin 
Top Stop

RELATED CONTENT:

How 2017 Became the Biggest Year for Spanglish Music Collaborations

Luis Fonsi On ‘Despacito’ Being Recognized by Both the Latin and American GRAMMYs (Exclusive)

Beyonce Joins J Balvin and Willy William on ‘Mi Gente’ Remix to Benefit Hurricane & Earthquake Relief

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

News

Tagged with:

Recent Posts

﻿