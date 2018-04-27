2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards: Complete Winners List

Some of the biggest names in music turned out for this year’s star-studded Billboard Latin Music Awards at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, where the night’s group of most-nominated artists featured an unprecedented number of non-Latin performers.

Colombian superstars Shakira and J Balvin led the pack going in with 12 nominations each, while Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Maluma and Ozuma each earned 10 nominations. Meanwhile, Justin Bieber, Beyonce and French DJ Willy William all earned numerous nods as well.

Bieber’s eight nominations are a result of his collaboration with Yankee and Fonsi on the re-mix of their massive hit “Despacito,” while Beyonce’s involvement in the bilingual re-mix of Balvin and William’s “Me Gente” led to her seven nominations.

The true impact of the popularity of “Despacito” could really be seen in this year’s Songwriter of the Year category, where all six nominees were credited co-writers of the his single.

However, when it came down to it, all that really matters is who takes home the hardware. Check out the list below to see who won big at the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

ARTIST CATEGORIES

Artist of the Year:

J Balvin

Daddy Yankee

Luis Fonsi

Ozuna

Artist of the Year, New:

**WINNER:Christian Nodal

Alta Consigna

Bad Bunny

El Fantasma y Banda Populares del Llano

Tour of the Year:

Marc Anthony

Ricardo Arjona

Enrique Iglesias & Pitbull

Marco Antonio Solis

Social Artist of the Year:

J Balvin

Jennifer Lopez

Maluma

Shakira

Crossover Artist of the Year:

Beyonce

Justin Bieber

Little Mix

Ed Sheeran

SONG CATEGORIES

Hot Latin Song of the Year:

**WINNER: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

J Balvin & Willy William Featuring Beyonce, “Mi Gente”

Maluma, “Felices Los 4”

Wisin Featuring Ozuna, “Escapate Conmigo”

Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:

J Balvin & Willy William Featuring Beyonce, “Mi Gente”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

Shakira Featuring Maluma, “Chantaje”

Wisin Featuring Ozuna, “Escapate Conmigo”

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:

J Balvin

Daddy Yankee

Luis Fonsi

Ozuna

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:

Becky G

Jennifer Lopez

Natti Natasha

Shakira

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizarraga

Calibre 50

CNCO

Zion & Lennox

Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year:

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

VP Entertainment

Warner Latina

Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year:

Def Jam

Raymond Braun

Schoolboy

Sony Music Latin

Airplay Song of the Year:

J Balvin & Willy William Featuring Beyonce, “Mi Gente”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

Maluma, “Felices Los 4”

Wisin Featuring Ozuna, “Escapate Conmigo”

Airplay Label of the Year:

DEL

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Airplay Imprint of the Year:

Fonovisa

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latino

WK

Digital Song of the Year:

J Balvin & Willy William Featuring Beyonce, “Mi Gente”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

Maluma, “Felices Los 4”

Shakira Featuring Maluma, “Chantaje”

Streaming Song of the Year:

J Balvin & Willy William Featuring Beyonce, “Mi Gente”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

Maluma, “Felices Los 4”

Shakira Featuring Maluma, “Chantaje”

ALBUM CATEGORIES

Top Latin Album of the Year:

J Balvin, “Energia”

Nicky Jam, “Fenix”

Ozuna, “Odisea”

Shakira, “El Dorado”

Top Latin Compilation Album of the Year:

“Dance Latin #1 Hits 2.0: Los Exitos Del Momento”

“Mexillennials: Los Exitos De Una Nueva Generacion”

“Summer Latin Hits 2017”

“Trap Capos: Season 1”

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:

J Balvin

Romeo Santos

Nicky Jam

Ozuna

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:

Alejandra Guzman

Karol G

Shakira

Gloria Trevi

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizarraga

Calibre 50

CNCO

Los Plebes Del Rancho de Ariel Camacho

Top Latin Albums Label of the Year:

Lizos

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year:

Capitol Latin

DEL

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latino

LATIN POP CATEGORIES

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo:

Luis Fonsi

Enrique Iglesias

Juanes

Shakira

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

**WINNER: CNCO

Jesse & Joy

Mana

Reik

Latin Pop Song of the Year

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

Enrique Iglesias Featuring Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox, “Subeme La Radio”

Shakira Featuring Maluma, “Chantaje”

Shakira, “Me Enamore”

Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year:

Pina

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Latin Pop Airplay Imprint of the Year:

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latino

Warner Latina

WK

Latin Pop Album of the Year:

Ricardo Arjona “Circo Soledad”

CNCO “Primera Cita”

Juanes “Mis Planes Son Amarte”

Shakira “El Dorado”

Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year:

Sony Music Latin

Universal Latin Music Entertainment

Warner Bros.

Warner Latina

Latin Pop Albums Imprint of the Year:

Fonovisa

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latino

Warner Latina

TROPICAL CATEGORIES

Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo:

Marc Anthony

Nacho

Prince Royce

Romeo Santos

Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Chiquito Team Band

Gente de Zona

Pirulo y La Tribu

La Sonora Dinamita

Tropical Song of the Year:

Nacho “Bailame”

Prince Royce & Shakira “Déjà Vu”

Romeo Santos “Heroe Favorito”

Romeo Santos “Imitadora”

Tropical Songs Airplay Label of the Year

D.A.M.

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Tropical Songs Airplay Imprint of the Year

Machete

Magnus

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latino

Tropical Album of the Year:

Prince Royce “Five”

La Sonora Dinamita “Juntos Por La Sonora”

Romeo Santos “Golden”

Carlos Vives “Vives”

Tropical Albums Label of the Year:

The Orchard

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

World Circuit

Tropical Albums Imprint of the Year:

Magnus

The Orchard

Sony Music Latin

Top Stop

RELATED CONTENT:

How 2017 Became the Biggest Year for Spanglish Music Collaborations

Luis Fonsi On ‘Despacito’ Being Recognized by Both the Latin and American GRAMMYs (Exclusive)

Beyonce Joins J Balvin and Willy William on ‘Mi Gente’ Remix to Benefit Hurricane & Earthquake Relief

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

News