2017 Kids Choice Sports Awards: The Complete Winners List

The 2017 Kids Choice Sports Awards were held in Los Angeles on Thursday night, and paid tribute to the best, bravest and slimiest names in the world of sports! Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hosted the awards show for the third year in a row — and walked the orange carpet with a very special guest!

Olympic swimming icon Michael Phelps was honored with the Legend award at this year’s show, receiving a special, mohawked, Kids Choice blimp — and a shower of gold slime — in honor of his record-breaking accomplishments and sportsmanship in and out of the pool.

Check out who else took home an blimp in the winners list below!

RELATED: Russell Wilson Rocks the Kids Choice Sports Carpet With Stepson Future Zahir — See the Cute Pics!

Favorite Male Athlete

Cristiano Ronaldo (Soccer, Real Madrid C.F. La Liga)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. (NASCAR)

Kris Bryant (MLB, Chicago Cubs)

LeBron James (NBA, Cleveland Cavaliers)

Stephen Curry (NBA, Golden State Warriors) *WINNER*

Tom Brady (NFL, New England Patriots)

Favorite Female Athlete

Alex Morgan (NWSL, Olympique Lyonnais)

Katie Ledecky (Competitive Swimmer)

Mikaela Shiffrin (Skiing, US Ski Team)

Nneka Ogwumike (WNBA, Los Angeles Sparks)

Serena Williams (WTA)

Simone Biles (Professional Artistic Gymnast) *WINNER*

King of Swag

Cam Newton (NFL, Carolina Panthers)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Soccer, Real Madrid C.F.)

DeAndre Jordan (NBA, Los Angeles Clippers)

Rickie Fowler (Professional Golfer)

Russell Wilson (NFL, Seattle Seahawks) *WINNER*

Von Miller (NFL, Denver Broncos)

Queen of Swag

Caroline Wozniacki (WTA)

Danica Patrick (NASCAR)

Lizzie Armanto (Professional Skateboarder)

Serena Williams (WTA) *WINNER*

Skylar Diggins (WNBA, Dallas Wings)

Torah Bright (Professional Snowboarder)

Best Cannon

Aaron Rodgers (NFL, Green Bay Packers)

Andy Murray (Professional Tennis Player)

Justin Verlander (MLB, Detroit Tigers)

Matt Ryan (NFL, Atlanta Falcons)

Max Scherzer (MLB, Washington Nationals)

Serena Williams (WTA) *WINNER*

Biggest Powerhouse

Claressa Shields (Professional Boxer) *WINNER*

David Ortiz (MLB, Boston Red Sox)

DeMarcus Cousins (NBA, New Orleans Pelicans)

Mike Trout (MLB, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim)

Von Miller (NFL, Denver Broncos)

Clutch Player of the Year

Alex Morgan (NWSL, Olympique Lyonnais)

Katie Ledecky (Competitive Swimmer)

Mike Trout (MLB, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim)

Russell Westbrook (NBA, Oklahoma City Thunder) *WINNER*

Sergio Garcia (Professional Golfer)

Sidney Crosby (NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins)

Stephen Curry (NBA, Golden State Warriors)

Tom Brady (NFL, New England Patriots)

Don’t Try This At Home

Alise Post (Professional BMX Racer)

Connor Fields (Professional BMX Racer)

Hailey Langland (Professional Snowboarder)

Keala Kennelly (Professional Surfer) *WINNER*

Lizzie Armanto (Professional Skateboarder)

Mark McMorris (Professional Snowboarder)

Nyjah Huston (Professional Skateboarder)

Favorite Newcomer

Breanna Stewart (WNBA, Seattle Storm)

Corey Seager (MLB, Los Angeles Dodgers)

Dak Prescott (NFL, Dallas Cowboys)

Dario Šarić (NBA, Philadelphia 76ers)

Laurie Hernandez (Professional Artistic Gymnast) *WINNER*

Simone Manuel (Competitive Swimmer)

Hands of Gold

Adrián Beltré (MLB, Texas Rangers)

Antonio Brown (NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers)

Braden Holtby (NHL, Washington Capitals)

Ian Kinsler (MLB, Detroit Tigers)

Julian Edelman (NFL, New England Patriots)

Odell Beckham Jr. (NFL, New York Giants) *WINNER*

Need for Speed

Allyson Felix (Professional Track & Field Athlete)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. (NASCAR)

Danica Patrick (NASCAR)

Jimmie Johnson (NASCAR)

Katie Ledecky (Competitive Swimmer)

Lewis Hamilton (Formula 1 Racing)

Usain Bolt (Professional Track & Field Athlete) *WINNER*

Sickest Moves

Carli Lloyd (NWSL, Manchester City)

James Harden (NBA, Houston Rockets)

Kevin Durant (NBA, Golden State Warriors) *WINNER*

Kyrie Irving (NBA, Cleveland Cavaliers)

Le’Veon Bell (NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers)

Patrick Kane (NHL, Chicago Blackhawks)

The Kids Choice Sports Awards air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon.

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Phelps Can’t Wait for Son Boomer to See Him Get Slimed at the Kids Choice Sports Awards!

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

ET – Latest Stories