2 Koreas to form 1st joint Olympic team, march together in opening ceremony

The rival Koreas have agreed to form their first joint Olympic team and have their athletes march together during the opening ceremony of next month’s Winter Olympics in the South, according to Seoul’s Unification Ministry.

The ministry said the two sides reached the agreement during talks Wednesday in the border village of Panmunjom.

Athletes from the two Koreas will march together under a “unification flag” depicting their peninsula during the opening ceremony and will field a women’s ice hockey team, according to a joint statement released by the ministry.

The measures require approval by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The South Korean ministry said the two Koreas will consult with the committee this weekend.

North Korea will send a delegation of about 550, including 230 cheerleaders, 140 artists and 30 taekwondo players for a demonstration, the statement said.

Ri, centre, shown arriving at Panmunjom on Jan. 9, is known for his role in previous inter-Korea talks. (Yonhap via Associated Press)

The delegation is scheduled to begin arriving in South Korea on Jan. 25, the statement said.

No North Korean athletes are currently officially qualified to go to Pyeongchang, though the IOC recently said it has “kept the door open” for North Korea to take part in the Games.

There were worries in South Korea that adding new players to the women’s hockey team less than a month before the Olympics could weaken the squad and deprive South Korean players of due playing time.

“Adding somebody so close to the Olympics is a little bit dangerous just for team chemistry because the girls have been together for so long,” Sarah Murray, the South Korea women hockey team’s head coach, told reporters Tuesday, according to Yonhap news agency. “I think there is damage to our players.”

A flurry of Olympics-related meetings has provided a tentative thaw in long-strained ties between the Koreas. But the North’s reluctance to discuss its nuclear weapons program is raising skepticism over how long this mood of reconciliation will last.

Some critics say the North may be trying to use the Olympics as a chance to launch what they call “peace offensive” to show it’s a normal country despite pursuing nuclear weapons. They also accuse Pyongyang of trying to divide Seoul and Washington to weaken international sanctions and buy time to perfect its nuclear weapons.

CBC | Sports News