13 OG Xbox Games Now Playable on Xbox One, Xbox 360 Games Enhanced For Xbox One X

Yesterday, we talked about the Xbox One’s backwards compatibility mode and how developers inside the company had spent years putting the feature together. Today, we’re talking about the 13 original Xbox games you can now play, along with some enhancements to existing Xbox 360 games that are now available.

Our sister site, IGN, has more details, but Knights of the Old Republic is a particularly good showcase for these improvements. If you’ve never played KOTOR, it’s considered one of the greatest Star Wars games ever made. While it feels primitive in some respects — the UI was clearly designed for much lower monitor resolutions — the plot and characters hold up very well today.

[embedded content]

The improvements here are considerable and while the game doesn’t look entirely modern, it looks far better than it did at 480p. This is an added bonus for Xbox One owners, because KOTOR isn’t the easiest game to get running on a modern system. The last time I played it (about two years ago), there were several hoops to jump through. Cutscenes often didn’t play properly and the in-between mission sequences where you fend off enemy fighters often didn’t respond to the mouse and keyboard the way they ought to. I eventually found work-arounds, but being able to drop in and just play the game would’ve been much nicer.Here are the 13 games being released from the Xbox One:

Black

BloodRayne 2

Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge

Dead to Rights

Fuzion Frenzy

Grabbed by the Ghoulies

Ninja Gaiden Black

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Psychonauts

Red Faction II

Sid Meier’s Pirates!

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

The King of Fighters Neowave

Meanwhile, some Xbox 360 games are also getting upgraded. The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion, Fallout 3, Halo 3, and Assassin’s Creed. The exact benefits vary from title to title, but some games have 10-bit color implemented in place of 8-bit while others add HDR support (Oblivion or FO3 would be obvious places where HDR could be used). Granted, these are old titles, but there’s no indication any of these features are coming to the PC. If Microsoft were to ever open up modding, the best place to play Fallout 3 or Oblivion might ironically be on an Xbox One X. IGN also notes that some games, like Halo 3, are rendering at 9x their original resolution (the base game ran at 1152×640).

Hype is also starting to build around the Xbox One X, with more than 118 Xbox One games announced as receiving visual updates or frame rate improvements. Major titles include Diablo 3, Dishonored 2, FIFA 18, Elite: Dangerous, Fallout 4, Forza Motorsport 7, Halo 5: Guardians, Hitman, Injustice 2, Middle Earth: Shadow of War, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Resident Evil 7, Star Wars Battlefront 2, Skyrim Special Edition, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Titanfall 2, and Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus. Polygon has a complete list, and you can check our own Xbox One X coverage here. Microsoft’s willingness to forgo a profit margin on its console hardware this time around means the Xbox One X is going to pack a formidable punch, and while I’m not jumping ship from PC to consoles there’s no way to build a from-scratch PC that matches its performance (upgrades, however, are a different story).