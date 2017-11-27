105th Grey Cup might just be the most Canadian ever

From players sliding in the snow to Shania Twain’s epic half-time entrance on a dog sled, the 105th Grey Cup might just go down in history as the most Canadian Grey Cup ever.

In the twilight of the country’s 150th anniversary celebrations, the Toronto Argonauts defeated the Calgary Stampeders 27-24 in the nation’s capital in a night jam-packed with Canadiana.

In true Canuck style, snow fell relentlessly throughout the first half making for some frigid and slippery, yet picturesque, moments.

Sliding into some Sunday night football. #GreyCuppic.twitter.com/pzeg7zBixD — @pdkeiper

Players are slipping all over the place. #GreyCup — @Devin_Heroux

Serious snow accumulation on the toques of #GreyCup fans in Ottawa. And it’s not stopping anytime soon. pic.twitter.com/flxygh3BSg — @Devin_Heroux

Not surprising, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was on hand to bask in the excitement.

If this photo isn’t peak Canadian I don’t know what is. @CFL#GreyCuppic.twitter.com/mjpjbepCIz — @CityMichaud

While the players seemed to have laser vision through the snowflakes, optics were apparently an issue for some from the stands.

And of course, snow plows and shovels made a cameo on the field.

They brought in the big trucks. Little truck has big truck snow-plowing envy… but everyone has a roll in the snow. #GreyCuppic.twitter.com/e0WRIMdnKb — @Devin_Heroux

Right now at he #GreyCup, there are kids in hockey jerseys shovelling the yard lines and guys in massive yellow snow suits driving mini plows around the field. It’s all very Canadian and more than a little fantastic. #CFL — @scratchingpost

In perhaps the most anticipated moment of the night, Canadian country music star Shania Twain took the field for a uniquely northern halftime show.

Shania Twain coming out in a snowstorm on a dog sled at the #GreyCup and greeted by Mounties is the most Canadian thing of all-time. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/PK96CJauxr — @IAmMapes

Please let @ShaniaTwain enter the stadium on a horse OR a horse ON a zamboni like a real Canadian. #greycup#canadapic.twitter.com/uz4ZHspENF — @lindachep

All the patriotism should really be no surprise. After all, is there anything more Canadian than the Grey Cup?

Nothing more Canadian than the #GreyCup except Tim Hortons & Hockey — @nick_bergamin

