10-man Whitecaps down RSL to snap losing streak

Cristian Techera connected on a penalty kick and Anthony Blondell scored his first Major League Soccer goal as the Vancouver Whitecaps snapped a three-game losing streak with a 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake on Friday night.

Techera scored in the 76th minute after midfielder Nick Besler pulled down Vancouver’s Nicolas Mezquida in the penalty box. Techera’s moment of excitement almost turned into disaster when he celebrated the goal by pulling off his jersey. That resulted in Techera receiving his second yellow card of the night and being thrown out of the game, forcing Vancouver to play with 10 players.

Just three minutes later Alphonso Davies, who had subbed into the game in the 61st minute, had a nice run down the side of the field, then passed to an open Blondell, who tipped the ball into the net for his first goal as a Whitecap.

Blondell had a great scoring opportunity in the first half. He also set up Techera and Brek Shea with good chances.

The Whitecaps (4-4-1) were looking to rebound after being humiliated 6-0 on the road last weekend by Sporting Kansas City in the worst defeat in the team’s MLS history. Vancouver had been outscored 10-1 in their previous three losses and haven’t scored a goal at BC Place Stadium in their two previous games.

Real Salt Lake (3-4-1) beat Vancouver 2-1 at Rio Tinto Stadium two weeks ago. Salt Lake is 1-8-1 in its past 10 games at BC Place Stadium and have been outscored 21-7.

CBC | Soccer News