1 of 5 police deputies shot in Colorado has died, sheriff's office says

— December 31, 2017

One police deputy and a gunman have been killed following a shooting in a residential area south of Denver on Sunday that also left four other deputies and two civilians with gunshot wounds, authorities said. 

The Douglas County sheriff’s office said officers responded to a call for a domestic disturbance in an apartment complex in the early-morning hours. While they were investigating, shots were fired. 

Police had issued a “code red” for the county, asking residents to take shelter inside their homes, and a SWAT team was called to the scene. 

Linda Watson, spokesperson for the Sky Ridge Medical Center, told CBC News that three people taken there for treatment had suffered “non-critical” injuries. Another nearby hospital said it received four patients, but wouldn’t release their conditions.

Douglas County Colorado shooting

(CBC)

CBC | World News

﻿