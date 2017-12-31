1 of 5 police deputies shot in Colorado has died, sheriff's office says

One police deputy and a gunman have been killed following a shooting in a residential area south of Denver on Sunday that also left four other deputies and two civilians with gunshot wounds, authorities said.

The Douglas County sheriff’s office said officers responded to a call for a domestic disturbance in an apartment complex in the early-morning hours. While they were investigating, shots were fired.

**Copper Canyon OIS Update**- Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance resulting in shots fired. 5 deputies shot by suspect. 1 deputy confirmed deceased. 2 civilians also shot by suspect. Suspect shot & believed to be dead & no longer a threat. #CopperCanyonOIS — @dcsheriff

Police had issued a “code red” for the county, asking residents to take shelter inside their homes, and a SWAT team was called to the scene.

Linda Watson, spokesperson for the Sky Ridge Medical Center, told CBC News that three people taken there for treatment had suffered “non-critical” injuries. Another nearby hospital said it received four patients, but wouldn’t release their conditions.

